Bhumi Pednekar Is 'waiting' To Come Out Of Isolation; Shares Glimpse Of Quarantine Life

Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi Pednekar seems to have been enjoying her quarantine as she shared glimpses of it with her fans on Instagram. The young actress announced on the 5th of April that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and is in-home quarantine since. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post here.

Bhumi is 'waiting'

The actress shared a few glimpses of her quarantine life on Instagram as she shared a snap from her previous photoshoot on her Instagram. Sporting a white crop top with a fitted skirt, the glammed-up look of the actress stunned her fans. Bhumi captioned the post writing 'am waiting' and paired it with a butterfly emoji. The actress also seemed to have found an activity to keep herself entertained as she shared a snap on her Instagram story where she can be seen watching CBC's Schitt's Creek.

Samiksha Pednekar and Netizens' reaction to Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Sister of the actress, Samiksha Pednekar took this opportunity to comment on Bhumi's post writing that even she was waiting for her sister and paired it with a few emojis. Several fans wished Bhumi to get well soon in the comment section while some fans told her to look after herself. Some fans complimented the actress for her beautiful outfit and look in the photo.

Bhumi Pednekar's photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over six million followers, Bhumi shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on her social media. From her movie posters to workout videos, Bhumi has also shared several pictures with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. Advocate on environmental issues, recently, Bhumi shared a video of her chatting with a young climate crusader to discuss climate change.

A look at Bhumi Pednekar's movies

After marking her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar's movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Pati Patni Aur Woh gained her popularity among the Indian audience. The actress also went on to work in movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Durgamati: The Myth. Bhumi is all set to appear in Shashank Khaitan's comedy-drama, Mr. Lele.

