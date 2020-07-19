Bhumi Pednekar Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore Bodycon Drape Dress Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Katrina Kaif are two Bollywood's leading actors who have not only impressed the fashion police with their chic styling statements but also won fans' immense love for their style. Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar and Katrina Kaif were spotted donning similar bodycon drape dresses. Check out which of these Bollywood stars who the bodycon outfit better.

Bhumi Pednekar in purple

In this Instagram picture, Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning as she poses wearing a purple crumbled bodycon dress. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's drape outfit had a dramatic stripe design. It also had a turtle neckline. The sleeveless attire was sported with translucent heels.

For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar looks glamourous in the nude makeup look. Her cheekbones were highlighted with bronze effect and she opted for nude lip colour. Bhumi's outfit is designed by Pallavi Mohan. She accessorised her look with small loops and kept her hair open. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Katrina Kaif in orange

Katrina Kaif pulled off this classy orange bodycon drape dress during Sooryavanshi's trailer launch event. She sported loop earrings to accessorise her outfit. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor left her hair open, allowing them to bounce. For glam, with a tint of orange on her cheeks, she highlighted her eyes with mascara and Kajal. Here, Katrina kept it simple with a nude shade lipstick that contrasted her outfit. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos in the hue orange bodycon drape dress.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for her next release with Konkana Sen Sharma, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. For her next, she has been roped in for two films. The Saand Ki Aankh actor will be again seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. The duo will star in G. Ashok's horror thriller Durgavati. Bhumi is also a prominent part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the much-awaited film Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in lead and Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameos. Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled for a March 2020 release but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

