Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' & Other Films That Won Her Best Actor Award

Bhumi Pednekar has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and many others. Bhumi Pednekar grasped her debut film after working as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. After her long struggle, Bhumi made her huge Bollywood debut by starring as an overweight bride in the company's romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's movies that won her accolades for her acting.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha received immense critical acclamation from the critics and audiences. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was Bhumi Pednekar's debut film in the industry. The romantic comedy flick released in 2015. Dum Laga Ke Haisha is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma & Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Productions' banner. Bhumi won Best Female Debut Award for her role by Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, Zee Cine Awards, Stardust Awards.



Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is a popular sports biopic that features Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh and Nikhat Khan in pivotal roles. The film premises around the lives of famous sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani. Bhumi Pednekar won Best Actress Award By Critics for her role in Saand Ki Aankh. She won two Best Actor awards for the sports biopic, at the Filmfare Awards and Screen Awards.

Bala

Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala grabbed a lot of attention due to its unusual story plot. The social problem comedy film stars Bhumi, Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Bala revolves around the social atrocities rendered on people based on skin colour and baldness. Bhumi won Best Supporting Actress Award at the Zee Cine Awards. Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a dark-skinned lawyer, who is righteous in her approach towards life and ethics.

