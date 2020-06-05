Bhumi Pednekar Or Krystle D’Souza; Who Wore Printed Jacket Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Krystle D'Souza have often impressed the masses with their fashion sense. While Bhumi has won hearts with her on-screen performances, Krystle D'Souza, on the other hand, has carved her niche in the television industry. Here's a look at the time when the two ladies were found sporting similar printed jackets. Check out which of these actors sported it better.

Bhumi Pednekar's Printed Jacket Ensemble -

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant stunned in this printed jacket ensemble for the New Year's party, in 2019. Here, she went all black and black and paired the look with a tiger print jacket. The brown jacket was clubbed with a black bodycon dress. The skin fit dress was sported with black tights.

Continuing the black flow, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor sported the look with a pair of black boots. For glam, Bhumi Pednkar kept it simple and left her hair open with the mid-partition hairdo. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

also read | Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif; who wore the floral gown better?

Krystle D'Souza's Jacket Wardrobe -

Posing for a photoshoot, Krystle D'Souza was styled in a printed jacket ensemble. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor donned a white top layered with a comfy leopard print jacket. Krystle D'Souza accessorised her look with bronze jewellery, huge rings and bracelet.

She wore a pair of mirror earrings. In the Instagram post, the Brahmarakshas star also donned yellow square sunglasses. For glam, she kept it simple with nude makeup. Her hair was styled in messy hairdo. Check out Krystle D'Souza's leopard print jacket.

also read | Bhumi Pednekar's outfits that can be perfect for your next brunch date; see pictures

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last marked with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will next be seen on the big screen in upcomer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The comedy satire film also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar.

The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty -- namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht. However, the release dates of these movies are yet to be officially announced. While Durgavati is a horror-thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Takht is a periodic drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

also read | Alaya F or Jacqueline Fernandez: Whose yellow bodycon dress looks better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.