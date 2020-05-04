Bhumi Pednekar Or Nora Fatehi; Who Pulled Red High-slit Gown Look Better?

While Bhumi Pednekar is one of the leading stars from the new-generation, Nora Fatehi is a Canadian model and dancer who is best known for her Bollywood dance songs. Bhumi Pednekar made her huge Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Her debut film itself earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later, Bhumi lifted to prominence by playing strong-minded small-town women in flicks like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Nushrat Bharucha - Bollywood divas who walked for Manish Malhotra

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi made her film debut with the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Nora gained popularity in Telugu cinema by doing item numbers in films like Temper, and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. In the past, Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi were spotted in similar outfits, check out who styled it better.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's beachy pics with sister Samiksha will make one crave for a vacation

Bhumi Pednekar's red carpet gown

This outfit of Bhumi Pednekar is from a recent awards night, Filmfare Awards. Here, Bhumi Pednekar went for a red princess gown with a slit thigh pattern. The sleeveless dress had netted layers and furry designs. Not to miss, her silver pencil heels. And for glam, the Saand Ki Aankh actor kept her makeup simple with nude makeup.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's no-makeup routine during quarantine is worth your attention, see pics

Nora Fatehi's red gown

In one of her older shoots, Nora Fatehi posed in a no-shoulder red gown. Nora Fatehi's long dress was a high-slit gown. The red outfit was sported with golden glittery heels. For glam, Nora Fatehi opted for red highlighting makeup and turned up in minimal accessories.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood stars with strong meme game

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.