Bhumi Pednekar Or Nushrat Bharucha; Whose Pleated Skirt Do You Like Better?

Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha are two stylish new generation actors who have impressed the fashion police with their smart and chic fashion style. These celebrities have also gained praise from their huge fan following. In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha were seen donning similar pleated skirts. Check out which of these divas styled the skirt better.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt stun in sequined outfit, see who wore it better?

Bhumi Pednekar's Skirt -

In this Instagram picture shared by Bhumi Pednekar, she looks stunning in the contrasting colour scheme skirt. The pleated lower had cream and black colour combination design. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor paired the long skirt with a blacktop. The tucked blouse and skirt were also sported with a thick country style belt.

Bhumi Pednekar complemented the outfit with a pair of black boots. She also accessorised her look with long silver dangles. For glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor kept it simple with a nude makeup look. Her hair was left open with a wavy hairdo. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram photos in the country-style look.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Zoey Deutch; who wore yellow pantsuit better?

Nushrat Bharucha's Pleated Skirt -

This Instagram post is shared by Nushrat Bharucha on her official Instagram account. She wore this vogue outfit for a fashion-related interview with a leading media brand. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor kept it simple, donning a black crop top paired with a blue Lola pleated skirt. Nushrat Bharucha's black crop top had an off-shoulder design.

Styled by Ankita Patel, the new age actor's hair was kept open with wavy edges. For glam, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star opted for smokey eyes and bronze lipstick. Nushrat Bharucha wore black criss-cross heels by Asos. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's photos in the blue metallic pleated skirt.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar or Shriya Pilgaonkar: Whose white & pink combination style fans love more?

On the industrial front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for her next release with Konkana Sen Sharma, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. For her upcoming, the Saand Ki Aankh actor will be again seen working with Akshay Kumar. The duo will star in G. Ashok's horror thriller Durgavati. Bhumi Pednekar is also part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha's film Chhalaang's release is awaited by fans as it was pushed due to lockdown. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most anticipated films. Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.

Also Read | Alaya F or Sara Ali Khan: Who sported stunning dress with bold neckline better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.