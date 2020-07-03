Bhumi Pednekar Vs Radhika Apte: Whose Pink Pantsuit Do Fans Like More?

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Apte have always managed to grab the attention of the audience and fans with their impeccable on-screen performance. Apart from their acting skills, they have also turned many heads many a times as their style statements left fans awestruck. In 2019, Bhumi Pednekar and Radhika Apte were spotted in an identical pink pantsuit. Check out who wore the outfit better, Bhumi Pednekar or Radhika Apte.

Bhumi Pednekar's Pink Co-ord set

Sometime back, Bhumi Pednekar shared an Instagram picture of her posing in a pink pantsuit. This is widely considered to be one of Bhumi Pednekar's most memorable looks. As part of this playful look, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned a pink velvet co-ord pantsuit. The coat and pants co-ordinated and were clubbed with an orange tank top.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant kept it low with accessories. For makeup, the Saand Ki Aankh actor opted for a nude makeup look and dark glossy lips. She sported a pair of rosy pink heels to complete her chic look. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Radhika Apte's Pink Suit

In this Instagram post, Radhika Apte can be spotted in a glam formal avatar. The Manjhi – The Mountain Man actor stunned in a bright Fuschia pantsuit. The pink pantsuit gives your normal office wear a kick due to its colour and the pattern. Radhika Apte opted for minimal makeup with the classy outfit. Her hair was straightened and left open. The Wedding Guest actor accessorised her formal look with a silver classy watch. Describing her look in the caption, Radhika Apte wrote: "All dolled up for the #DWali party in Delhi".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has bagged two movies in her kitty. She is currently, gearing up for the next film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Here, the Bala actor will be seen sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma. For her upcoming, Bhumi Pednekar will be again seen working with Akshay Kumar in Durgavati. It is a horror-thriller by G. Ashok. She also is a part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Whereas, on the other hand, Radhika Apte has Raat Akeli Hai in her upcoming's list.

