Bhumi Pednekar Or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Wore Fur Dress Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Sonakshi Sinha have successfully gained the limelight with their vogue fashion sense. They have not only impressed the fashion police but also managed to grab the attention of the audience and fans with their chic clothing style. In the past, these two Bollywood actors were spotted in Atelier Zuhra's sheer fur dresses. Let's take a look at the pictures and check out who wore it better, Bhumi Pednekar or Sonakshi Sinha.

Bhumi Pednekar's Black Outfit

Bhumi Pednekar wore this stunning black outfit for GQ Men of the Year 2018. The sheer attire was designed by Atelier Zuhra. Here, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant donned a long black gown. The dress had a furry bottom with an extended trail. The upper half of Bhumi Pednekar's outfit was translucent, and she clubbed it with a black bralette.

This look of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor was styled by stylist Sukriti Grover. For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a simple makeup look and pinkish lips. Her hair was left open in Marilyn Monroe style hairdo. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos in the red carpet outfit.

Sonakshi Sinha's Blue Dress

Sonakshi Sinha, here, stunned in a royal blue gown. The outfit was designed by Atelier Zuhra. In this Instagram picture, the actor can be spotted posing in a blue fur trail gown. The Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara star's outfit had a no-shoulder design look.

The blouse part of Sonakshi Sinha's dress was filled with glitter and looked shinny. The Mission Mangal actor accessorised the dress with a diamond jewellery set. For glam, Sonakshi Sinha was styled in a nude makeup look. Her hair was also kept open. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's photos.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar is currently waiting for the release of her comedy satire film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Here, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma. For her upcomers, the Saand Ki Aankh actor has bagged two movies. First, she will be again seen with Akshay Kumar in G.Ashok's Durgavati. Bhumi Pednekar is also a prominent part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht.

What's next for Sonakshi Sinha?

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Khaandani Shafakhana and Kalank. Reportedly, both the movies failed to do rake in a good collection at the box office. For her next, she will soon be seen in the much-awaited movie, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Parineeti Chopra in the movie. The actor will also reportedly be a part of Bobby Bedi's Honeypie.

