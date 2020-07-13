Bhumi Pednekar Or Sunny Leone: Whose Black Maxi Dress Would You Prefer?

Bhumi Pednekar and Sunny Leone's chic styling statements have not only impressed the fashion police but also won fans' hearts for their in vogue clothing choice. In the past, Bhumi Pednekar and Sunny Leone were seen donning similar black maxi dresses. See pictures and check out which of these Bollywood celebs styled the black ensemble better.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor wore this maxi dress outfit while celebrating Black Friday 2019. Here, she can be spotted in a plain black maxi dress. Bhumi Pednekar's attire had a mid slit design. Paired with a thin black belt, her Indo western dress was designed by Raisin Global.

Bhumi Pednekar accessorised her look with black bangles and silver kadas. She also sported a pair of transparent heels. For makeup, Bhumi was styled in a highlighting bronze makeup look. She left her hair down with mid-parted hairdo. Describing her outfit, the star wrote: "Comfortable styling is my zone!!".

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Alia Bhatt, whose polka dotted dress do you like more?

Sunny Leone

In the recent past, Sunny Leone posed in a black maxi dress designed by luxury clothing designer Rashika Sharma. She stunned in a long maxi dress embedded with floral design. Sunny's outfit had balloon netted sleeves and a deep neckline design. The Rajini MMS 2 actor accessorised her vogue outfit with a pair of chic loops.

She also clubbed a fancy hair clip. For makeup, Sunny Leone opted for a loud makeup look with pop lip colour. She also can be seen wearing a pair of rope flats. Check out Sunny Leone's photos here.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar or Nushrat Bharucha; whose pleated skirt do you like better?

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For her next, the actor has already bagged two movies. First, Bhumi Pednekar will again be seen working with Akshay Kumar in Durgavati. Helmed by G.Askok, the film is a horror drama. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha or Radhika Madan; who styled the orange pant suit better?

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha or Tara Sutaria: Whose sequin saree look would you prefer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.