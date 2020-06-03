Bhumi Pednekar Or Tara Sutaria; Whose Neon Orange Look Is Your Favourite?

Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria are two very popular actors from the new generation of Bollywood stars. The stars are not only seizing the audience's attention for their compelling performances but also winning hearts with the inspirational style files. Here, Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria were spotted in similar neon orange outfits. Check out which of these two actors donned it better, Bhumi Pednekar or Tara Sutaria.

Bhumi Pednekar's Neon Closet

Here, Bhumi Pednekar shared an Instagram post flashing her love for neons. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor looks flawless in this orange short dress. Bhumi Pednekar's neon orange outfit looks amazing when paired with a sleek black belt. The Bala actor accessorised the party outfit with a rectangular frame sunglasses.

Bhumi Pednekar's messy pony hairdo and nude lipstick shade complimented the star's casual look. For footwear, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star stunned in a pair of transparent stilettos. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos in the orange neon outfit.

Tara Sutaria's Neon Co-ords

This is an old look of Tara Sutaria from her film's promotional event. Here, the Student of the Year actor can be spotted donning a bright orange jacket sported with a skirt from Koovs Fashion. The neon co-ord set was teamed up with a black 'authentic' crop top from Forever 21.

The diva finished off her look with rectangular brown shades and a pair of white toe tip heels. For glam, the Marjaavaan star was styled in a light bronze makeup look. Check out Tara Sutaria's outfit.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, opposite Vicky Kaushal. The star will next be seen on the big screen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Bhumi Pednekar also has Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht in her kitty. However, the release dates of these movies are yet to be officially announced.

What's next for Tara Sutaria?

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. As per reports, the film did fairly well at the box office. For her next, Tara is gearing up for the release of her film with Ahan Shetty. Titled Tadap, the film is a remake of the Telugu film RX100 and is slated to release in 2020.

