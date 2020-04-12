Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Her Current Favourite Bollywood Song Is From Kartik Aaryan's Film

Bhumi Pednekar is currently gearing up for the two most talked about movies of 2020, Durgavati and Takht. The star was last seen as Sapna in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, alongside Vicky Kaushal. Amid the lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities are seen being more active on social media, either spreading awareness or connecting with their fans.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi amp up the glam quotient in neon orange outfits

Recently, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted doing something similar. The Saand Ki Aankh actor did a small interactive session with her followers on Instagram.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana with fellow colleagues, from Bhumi Pednekar to 'Gulabo Sitabo' director

Using the 'Questions' option on Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar answered a few fans' questions. One of the questions was, "Your current favourite Hindi song". To which the Bala actor replied saying, "So my current favourite Hindi song is Shayad from Love Aaj Kal 2, I really like it."

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Story -

The song Shayad is a romantic number from Love Aaj Kal. Sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh, the song features Kartik Aaryan as Veer and Sara Ali Khan as Zoe. The song is not only about the romantic relationship between Veer and Zoe, but also about Veer and actor Arushi Sharma's character. Shayad from Love Aaj Kal has over 62 million views on YouTube. Check out the song. Bhumi Pednekar has also worked with Kartik Aaryan recently 'Main Meri Patni aur Woh' which was a success at the box office.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar urge fans to 'stay at home' during 21-day national lockdown

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the horror flick, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, opposite Vicky Kaushal. The actor also made a cameo in Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in the historical drama Takht, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The Bala actor is also gearing up for Durgavati which reportedly is a remake of the Anushka Shetty-starrer, Bhaagamathie.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's cameo in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & others; see list

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.