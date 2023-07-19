Bhumi Pednekar, Rumoured Beau Yash Kataria Spotted At Airport After Actress' Birthday Bash

Bhumi Pednekar, who celebrated her 34th birthday on July 18, was recently spotted at the airport in Mumbai. Along with her was her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria. The two were seen sporting casual outfits.

2 things you need to know

Bhumi Pednekar, Yash Kataria were first spotted together at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Bhumi and Yash were seen kissing each other at the event.

Bhumi-Yash spotted at airport

Ahead of her birthday, Bhumi was constantly posting photos and videos of herself with her sister from an undisclosed location on her Instagram handle, hinting she was on a vacation. She celebrated her birthday on July 18 and shared a set of photos and videos from the celebrations. On July 19, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria. Though they were seen walking separately, they were captured at the same time.

(Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria were first spotted together at Sidharth Malhotra's wedding receptiom | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar's video of kissing 'mystery man' goes viral

During Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai, a video of Bhumi Pednekar kissing a mystery man surfaced online. Later, it was revealed that the man was businessman Yash Kataria. Rumours of them being in a relationship began to do rounds on social media. However, they haven't spoken about their rumoured relationship in public.

The rumoured couple were also spotted some time in June, when they reportedly went on a vacation together. Bhumi, during that time, had shared several solo photos of herself on her Instagram handle. But, after being spotted with Yash, it was speculated that they went on a holiday together. Neither Bhumi Pednekar nor Yash have reacted to these rumours.