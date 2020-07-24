Bhumi Pednekar Shares Video Of Underwater Dancer, Calls Him 'The Reel Aquaman'

Bhumi Pednekar recently re-posted a small video by Jaydeep Gohil or Hydroman on her Instagram. The video featured Jaydeep dancing underwater to Dheeme Dheeme by Tony Kakkar. Take a look at the video Bhumi re-posted and the comments it gained.

Bhumi Pednekar's Post

Bhumi Pednekar recently uploaded a video by Jaydeep Gohil on her Instagram Reels. In the video, viewers can see Jaydeep fully submerged in water and dancing to the song Dheeme Dheeme. Bhumi seems to be very impressed by him and calls Jaydeep the reel Aquaman. She writes - The reel Aquaman (emoji) (@) Jaydeep Gohil.

The video has gained almost 913k views and 484 comments. Most of the comments are positive and fans, much like Bhumi, have expressed that Jaydeep is fascinating. Take a look at the comments on the video:

Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar

The man behind these underwater dance videos is Jaydeep Gohil. He is an engineer and can hold his breath underwater for more than 3 minutes. He has been gaining a lot of momentum for his videos as his fans think his dancing underwater is unique. He calls himself Hydroman and is also reportedly India's first underwater dancer. Apart from dancing, Jaydeep was seen eating a mango, playing the guitar and playing with a ball underwater. Take a look at one of his recent posts:

In this video, fans can see Jaydeep sitting on a yellow sofa underwater, there is also a tray of fruits in front of him. He can then be seen cutting a mango and eating it. The video is very surprising and has many likes and views. He captioned this video - supermango (emoji) (#) hydroman I know you have many questions in your mind after watching this...

The video gained many comments. Most of the comments were from fans who were surprised as to how he was actually able to perform this trick underwater. One fan asked - How can you open your mouth underwater, how's this possible,water didn't explode in you fully?. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Jaydeep Gohil

Promo Pic Credit: Bhumi Pednekar & Jaydeep Gohil

