Bhumi Pednekar Shares Animated Video Of Her Character Avatars, Calls It 'cute'

Bhumi Pednekar's fans have always expressed their love for the actor by dedicating posts for her and similar other heartwarming gestures. Recently, one of her fans created Bhumi's characters' avatars and clubbed them in an animated video. On August 4, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to share the video and called it "Cute". Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

An Instagram account shared this video which was later reposted by Bhumi Pednekar. Here, you can see the actor's characters created in an animated format. The creator made seven avatars of the actor. Namely, Dum Laga Ke Haisha's Sandhya Varma, Jaya Joshi from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchiriya's Indumati Tomar, Sudha from Lust Stories, and her characters from Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Saand Ki Aankh. Check out the video. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the Instagram post as "This is so cute ðŸ’• @avatar.little" and added hashtags "#gratitude #fanart".

Fans' reactions

Fans have also loved Bhumi Pednekar's characters' avatar video. Many followers have commented on Bhumi Pednekar's photos. One of the Instagram users commented, "Chandro tomar best avatar for me". "AWESOME characters by u mam", "Tripathii look is extra sweet" "This is so good! Love it", fans added. Take a look at more comments and reactions below.

Image source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram Comment Section

Meanwhile on the work front, reportedly, Bhumi Pednekar might resume work after almost four months of lockdown to complete her film Durgavati. As per reports, Durgavati's shooting was started in January earlier this year in Madhya Pradesh. Till March, Bhumi had almost completed the film when the lockdown was announced by the government.

Reports also suggest that the post-production work had been underway during the lockdown. According to reports, only four days’ shoot is still left which will be wrapped up before August-end.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Apart from G.Ashok's Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar has also been roped in for Takht. Helmed by Karan Johar, the historic drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Bhumi will also be seen in Badhaai Do and Mr Lele.

