Bhumi Pednekar 'sickened' Amid Reports Of Rape Cases In Mumbai And UP, Demands 'change'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently, vented out her anger on some heinous crimes against women reported recently in the country. Starting from the brutal rape case in Mumbai to a death caused by alleged rape against a national level athlete in Uttar Pradesh and an instance of gang rape and murder in Chattisgarh, the news has shaken the actor who feels ‘sickened to the stomach’ after hearing such news.

Bhumi took to her Instagram stories and penned a note while calling out ways to change the scenario of crimes against women. She fumed at the abhorrent ‘soul-crushing incidents’ that one needs to listen to every day against women. She also demanded that things need to stop now. “As a woman living her dreams today, with a life full of aspirations, I feel sickened to the stomach that abuse against women has become an integral part of our society. Every day we wake up to multiple soul-crushing incidents. The crimes are getting more heinous and the numbers are increasing. We need change. #Enough is Enough,” wrote Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar raises her voice against heinous crimes against women

This is not the first time that the Bala actor has stood up against crimes against women in India. Bhumi who is known to advocate women's empowerment and is a preacher of humanity through her humanitarian work had shed light on the same with a post on Instagram. She had previously questioned whether people are even living in a civilised society or is it the end of humanity! She further asked where is the 'fear of our judicial system and God'. the actor started her post by mentioning how recently, children, an elderly woman, and even a cow were sexually abused. She asked if we were “going backward in time or is this the end of humanity?”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor who was last seen in Durgavati, Dolly Kitty Aur Voh Chamakte Sitare will next be seen in Badhai Do along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Rajkumar Rao will play the role of a cop, while Bhumi will play the role of a PT teacher. The film is expected to release by the end of 2021. She will also be seen in the multi-starrer film Takht.

IMAGE: BHUMIPEDNEKAR/Instagram/Representative Image