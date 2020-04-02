Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Mr Lele': What To Expect From Her Next With Varun Dhawan

Right from Bhumi Pednekar's debut role as an oversized woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the new generation actor has managed to incline her career graph with her performances. Bhumi Pednekar has garnered a huge fan and carved a niche in the hearts of masses. The Bala actor was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship-Part One alongside Vicky Kaushal. The horror movie was directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The actor is currently gearing up for her next, Mr Lele, along with Varun Dhawan. Here are some details about the film:

Mr Lele is a comic thriller that features Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and has been produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The story premises around the three lead stars who are involved in a mysterious incident that takes a hilarious turn. The filmmakers of the movie recently released the first look of the poster. In the poster, Varun poses shirtless and is seen wearing only boxers. He is seen sporting a fanny pack and a gun in his hand. Shashank has previously collaborated with Varun for blockbusters like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The director also worked with Janhvi Kapoor in her debut film Dhadak.

Bhumi Pednekar's next

Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for several Bollywood blockbusters in the upcoming year. She will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical flick, Takht. The multi-starrer drama is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. Bhumi Pednekar is also gearing up for her next, Durgavati, alongside Akshay Kumar. Check out the pictures.

