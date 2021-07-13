Bhumi Pednekar Urges People To Be Super Vigilant After Deadly Second Wave Of COVID-19

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has urged people to be super careful and vigilant post the deadly second wave of Covid-19. The actress throughout the pandemic has been trying the help the people who were affected by the virus. Bhumi even runs a social media initiative called COVID Warrior aimed at helping those affected by the pandemic.

Bhumi Pednekar says that the virus hasn't gone yet

Bhumi Pednekar in a statement given to ANI said, "We need to stay super vigilant because the virus hasn't gone anywhere. Lives are at stake constantly so we will need to act responsibly. Each one of us has the power to contribute and help India to bounce back. Let's do that for our country." She added, "We have to understand that by being careful, we are also aiding the medical fraternity who have worked every single day since March 2020. We have to understand that they too have families. We are putting them and their families at risk too by being casual about coronavirus. By being conscious about our responsibilities, we will be helping the health infrastructure too."

She asked people to follow basic sanitization habits and asked everyone to not put their guards down. She said, "We are in the middle of the pandemic, and now is not the time to put our guards down. Yes, we all have to work and look after our families despite the pandemic but we can be very mindful about maintaining social distancing, washing our hands, or sanitizing them regularly and follow all the recommended steps as soon as we reach home after stepping out. We can try and keep the virus at bay. Let's aim to do that."

Bhumi Pednekar joins the cast of Raksha Bandhan

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar for the comedy-drama movie Raksha Bandhan. Taking to her Instagram Pednekar shared a photo with Akshay Kumar and director Anand L. Rai and wrote "A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story #RakshaBandhan."

Image: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.