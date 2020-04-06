Nushrat Bharucha Vs Bhumi Pednekar: Who Wore The Shimmery Saree Better?

Nushrat Bharucha and Bhumi Pednekar are two new generation actors who are grabbing the attention of the audience for their compelling performances and stealing hearts with the style file. Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have always managed to receive praise from the fashion police on the internet. Recently the Bollywood divas were seen wearing similar shimmery sarees, designed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Take a look at who donned the saree better.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha ooze glamour in sequinned outfits, see pics

Nushrat Bharucha's Style File

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Nushrat Bharucha, celebs give inspiration to style utility pants

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Nushrat Bharucha was seen in this iconic style as she draped herself in a stunning lavender sequinned saree. She wore the Indian wear for an award night and looked stunning in the shimmery ensemble. This saree had a plunging neck and was paired with a shimmery velvet sleeveless blouse with a backless design. She was styled in a minimalist way, which made her look even more beautiful.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha redefine elegance in high-slit black outfits

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor looked gorgeous in the green ensemble. Here, she stunned in a shimmery and metallic designer saree. The blouse sported with the attire was blackless with a curvy neckline. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar opted for nude eye makeup paired with nude lipstick. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's monochrome look might make your heart skip a beat

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She has many projects in her bag including Durgavati and Takht. Meanwhile, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming flick Chhalaang. The sports-drama will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.