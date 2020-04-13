Bhumi Pednekar Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Sported The Deep Neck Gown Better

Bhumi Pednekar is the new generation actor who has been grabbing the attention of the audience for her compelling performances and stealing hearts with the style file. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of those few celebrities who have represented Bollywood on a global level. Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have always managed to receive praise from the fashion police on the internet and are two of the huge style icons for all fashion enthusiasts. Take a look at the stunning divas' similar designer outfits.

Bhumi Pednekar's red carpet wardrobe

In the recent past, Bhumi Pednekar shared an Instagram post from her magazine photoshoot. Here, the Saand Ki Aankh actor was seen sporting a blush pink ensemble with a deep plunging neckline. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor's red carpet dress had structured shoulders and a thigh-high slit. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with wet hair and nude makeup. She captioned her post as: "Am blushing ☺️ #hello #monday #love #blushpink. " (sic)

Priyanka Chopra's red carpet wardrobe

For Grammys 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas started the trend of sporting the deep v-neck gown for the red carpets. The Sky Is Pink actor wore an ornamented long train sparkling white Ralph and Russo gown. She kept her hairstyle and makeup minimal and simple. For glam, Priyanka Chopra Jonas completed her look with elegant and delicate diamond drop earrings. She captioned the Instagram post as: "Tassel fun. #grammys" (sic).

