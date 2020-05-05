Bhumi Pednekar's Aesthetic Captions That You Can Draw Inspiration From For Your Next Post

Bhumi Pednekar has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and many others. She is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram with 4.6 million followers. Bhumi Pednekar is usually seen posting several pictures from her movies, photoshoots and personal life with simple captions. Having said that, let us take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram captions you can steal for your next upload.

Bhumi Pednekar's best Instagram captions

This is Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post from her quarantine diary. It is a blur shot of the Bhoot star. Bhumi Pednekar captioned the picture as "Oblivion is Beautiful .... Most times 🧝‍♀️".

Here, Bhumi Pednekar motivated her fans to avoid the use of plastic. She captioned the pic with: "Everyday is a new day ✨ And life is all about those baby steps. Am trying to use no #SingleUsePlastic, you should too :) Together we can make this world better ✌🏼 #HappyMonday #ReusableStraws #goodmorning #hello." (sic) Bhumi Pednekar is seen sipping her drink from a glass bottle and reusable straw.

Bhumi Pednekar posted this adorable video wishing her fans and followers a Happy New Year. In the video, Bhumi, Samkisha and their fellow mates are seen having fun at the beach, in the water. The Bala actor expressed her thoughts in the caption saying, "Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many...Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy." (sic) Check out Bhumi Pednekar's full Instagram caption.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar captioned her post with a simple motivating line. She wrote, "Warm and Earthy" in the caption. Bhumi Pednekar looks stunning in this picture, which is from her photoshoot with a fashion magazine. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's warm and earthy picture.

This picture of Bhumi Pednekar is from her photoshoot with a fashion daily. The aesthetic picture shows her shinny silver eye makeup and bronze lips. Here, Bhumi Pednekar talked about wearing makeup. She captioned it as: "We were always appreciated and encouraged for our beauty choices at home.Never were we told a girl from a good house doesn’t dress up or wear makeup.My mum’s vanity was our little treasure that we explored everyday :)❤️" (sic)

