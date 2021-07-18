Bhumi Pednekar's Birthday: Bollywood Celebs Shower Love On 'Bala' Actor As She Turns 32

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her birthday on Sunday in presence of her close family and friends, the videos and photos of which are on her official Instagram handle. The actor turned 32 on July 18 and got heartfelt wishes poured in from her industry friends on social media. With friends and colleagues such as Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana wishing her, to sister Samiksha giving a glimpse of the actor’s celebrations, it was a celebration filled day for the star.

Bollywood pours love for the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor

Taking to his Instagram account, Akshay Kumar posted a goofy picture of his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Bhumi, in which they can be seen in a still from their upcoming projects. Along with the monochrome picture, he wrote a hilarious caption stating that the actor will 'hopefully' get 'wiser as well'. "Trying my best to make the birthday girl smile. She's clearly realised she's turned a year older today. Don't worry Bhumi, hopefully, you're getting wiser as well. Happy birthday @bhumipednekar", the caption read.

Apart from the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the duo has also worked together in Durgamati, in which Akshay served as a co-producer. The stars will now be seen coming together in Anand L Rai's- Raksha Bandhan.

Apart from Akshay, actor Anushka Sharma also showered love to Bhumi on her special day. She posted a stunning picture of Bhumi on her Instagram story and wrote: "Happy birthday! Have a super day".

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, who co-starred with Bhumi in their much-acclaimed romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan helming the male lead, took to her Instagram story and uploaded a candid behind the scenes picture of them posing for a photoshoot for the film. Her caption read "Happy bday Bhumsss!!! The Biggest Chiller! love you! I miss our fun days @bhumipednekar".

Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor also took to their social media handles wishing Bhumi on her birthday. Ayushmann was the actor's first co-star in their 2015 blockbuster hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Taking to his Instagram story, he wished the actor with their picture, captioning it as 'Happy b'day Boomie'. Even Sonam Kapoor wrote a message with a gorgeous picture of Bhumi on her Instagram story. "Happy happy birthday Bhumi. Sending the warmest hugs and best wishes your way! Lots of love", the caption read.

Apart from them, other celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and celebrity fashion designer turned filmmaker Manish Malhotra also extended birthday wishes to Bhumi on their social media handles.

Bhumi Pednekar's list of upcoming movies

After working as an assistant director for six years, Bhumi made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she essayed the role of an overweight woman. She then rose to success in 2017 by starring in two commercially successful comedy-dramas, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. On the work front, the actor will be seen in an interesting lineup of movies like Rakshabandhan with Akshay Kumar, Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao and Mr Lele with Vicky Kaushal.

