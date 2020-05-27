Check Out BTS Pictures From Bhumi Pednekar's 'Sonchiriya'; See Them Here

Bhumi Pednekar has gained immense popularity with her phenomenal portrayal in distinct genres of movies. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Sonchiriya is a must-watch movie of Bhumi Pednekar. Sonchiriya revolves around the life story of dacoits. It featured Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana were also seen in pivotal roles. Check out some BTS and stills of Sonchiriya shared by Bhumi on social media.

Behind the scenes and stills of Sonchiriya

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen with her child co-star. Here, a photographer clicks Bhumi's picture, while her co-star hid behind her. She captioned the picture as "An experience of a lifetime, it changed my craft and me as a person. Thank you #AbhishekChaubey for making me a part of Sonchiriya @sushantsinghrajput @ranvirshorey @bajpayee.manoj and the entire cast ♥️ And most of all my Khushi, you entered my life with this film and I will love you forever 🙏🏻 #1yearofSonchiriya #indumatitomar".

This is a portrait of Bhumi Pednekar in her character. She can be seen donning a saree. Bhumi Pednekar posed with Khushi, her co-star and also praised Khushi in her post. She simply wrote, "She changed my life❤️ #Khushi #sonchiriya #gratitude #love #abhyudayaashram #chambal".

This is a still from Sonchiriya featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput. Here, they can be seen sitting outside a hut. She captioned her picture as "लखना and इंदूमती discussing stars and the world beyond #sonchiriya #intheatres #abhishekchaubey #love @sushantsinghrajput".

In this Instagram video, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen with Khushi, her co-actor. They posed for a picture, however, got recorded in a video. Talking about Khushi, Bhumi wrote, "She truly brought sunshine to my life, changed me as a person, loved me like her own, inspired me..She became my Sonchiriya.. She made me realise my path for happiness and life ❤️I love you Khushi 😘

In this Instagram picture, the entire cast of Sonchiriya can be spotted with the clapboard. Bhumi Pednekar, along with Sushant Singh Rajput and other co-stars are seen in a boat. She wrote, "Chambal ke apne Pantar Log! ❤".

