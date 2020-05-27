Bhumi Pednekar Shares BTS Pics Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' That You Cannot Miss

Bhumi Pedenakr has gained tremendous acclamation with her remarkable portrayal in discrete genres of movies. Post her impressive debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi Pednekar churned several Bollywood blockbusters like Toilet: A Love Story, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and many more. Check out behind the scenes and stills of Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Behind the scenes and stills of Pati Patni Aur Woh

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar shared a collage video. Here, she added a few snips from the film of herself with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. She also added a voice-over describing her experience of working in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar can be spotted with the lead cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh and the director of the film. This is a video shot after the song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. Check out the video here.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar tributed her character, Vedika Trivedi from the comedy-drama film. She captioned the post saying, "Just pure fun and joy being on set and playing Vedika Tripathi :) #PatiPatniAurWoh #OutToday". In this video post, you can see various scenes of Bhumi from the film clubbed in a single video. Check out the video.

In this Instagram post, Bhumi Pednekar praised her co-actor Kartik Aaryan. She shared an adorable picture of her with Kartik from the sets of their film. She simply wrote, "Jitna Pati ne mujhe hasaaya ,uss se zyada aapko hasayenge,kyuki cute toh hai yeh 😉 #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thdecember". Take a look.

About the film -

Bhumi Pednekar's multi-starrer flick, Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to gain immense popularity at the box-office front. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a comedy-drama film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The flick is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Produced by Renu Ravi Chopra, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The story revolves around the life of Abhinav Tyagi aka Chintu Tyagi, played by Kartik Aaryan, who gets married to Vedika Tripathi, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Life of Abhinav takes a twisty turn when he meets Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday).

Check out the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh -

