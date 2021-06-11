Bhumi Pednekar's Climate Warrior GIFs Cross 1 Billion Views, Spread Awareness Among Youth

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has been a fierce advocate of climate conservation and has been a forerunner of social media initiative named 'Climate Warrior', recently became the most viewed GIF on Giphy for her climate action GIFs. Giphy is a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images or GIFs, and Bhumi's climate skewed content has crossed 1 billion views. While sharing her happiness over the same, Bhumi spoke about how climate conservation has become the talk of the town.

Bhumi Pednekar reflects thoughts on climate conservation, motivates youth

On Giphy, the actress has been featured amongst the top World Organisations that include UNICEF, Greenpeace, Future Earth, and United Nations for creating awareness on climate action. According to ANI, Bhumi's GIFs have the greatest number of views in comparison to Greenpeace which has about 105 million views, and the United Nations with 172 million views. Her GIFs are top featured GIFs under various subjects of climate, sustainability, and environment.

Through her noble initiative, Bhumi strives to engage the youth to stand up for environment conservation. The actress even shared her views on how climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world. Elaborating upon the same, she said, “Climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world and I have to thank the youth of the world for uniting on this. They have made this happen and inspired so many others to come forward and speak up. The fact that Climate Warrior GIFs have crossed 1 billion views means the youth of the world have found them useful to raise their voice for climate justice." Talking about the success of her social media initiative, Bhumi further added, "It is a huge moment of happiness for me because my social media advocacy platform Climate Warrior has resonated with so many people across the globe. It is really amazing to know how these assets have become tools in the hands of the youth to tell the world how urgently we need to save our planet and all animals who have an equal right to live on earth."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller Durgamati, will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama Badhaai Do opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Apart from this, she recently teamed with Akshay Kumar for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

(With inputs from ANI)

