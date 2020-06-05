How Bhumi Pednekar's Giphy Account With 50 Million Views Looks Like; Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar recently took her social media to introduce her fans to Climate Warrior GIFs. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant created her Giphy account and shared some popular GIFs based on her social works and the account already has more than 50 million views on it. Take a look at her Giphy account here.

As Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating the World Environment Day today, the actor collaborated with Giphy and shared a set of GIFs on climate causes. The GIFs include artwork based on climate change, scarcity of water, global warming and many more. Bhumi Pednekar has called it the "Climate Warrior" set. Check out some of the GIFs shared by Bhumi on her Giphy account.

This was the first GIF shared by Bhumi Pednekar on her official Giphy account. The creation introduces her Climate Warrior initiative. Take a look at other GIFs on Bhumi Pednekar's account.

This is another GIF shared by Bhumi Pednekar talking about the segregation of waste. The artwork explains the separation of three types of waste, wet waste, dry waste and bio waste. Check out similar GIFs on her account.

More GIFs from Bhumi Pednekar's Giphy account

In the year 2019, Bhumi Pednekar started a pan India campaign titled Climate Warrior. Under the initiative, the star honoured the people working for the betterment of the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar's Climate Warrior is a collective social media and online campaign that focuses on spread awareness about climatic issues. It also engages with people on how to become more mindful of the climate and opt for eco-friendly life choices. Climate Warrior also highlights the work done by environmental activists and citizen groups across India that are extending a hand to bring about sustainable change to the climate.

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The Saand Ki Aankh actor will next be seen on the big screen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The new generation Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty -- namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht. However, the release dates of these movies are yet to be officially announced.

