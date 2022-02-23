Bhumi Pednekar's Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Her Sister Samiksha Leaves Fans In Awe; See

Bhumi Pednekar has been garnering praises for her newly released film, Badhaai Do. From fans to film critics, all have been hailing the actor for her outstanding performance. Though the film didn't do that well at the box office, it gained tremendous positive responses.

The plot of the movie revolves around a gay man and a lesbian getting married due to family pressure. In her gratitude post, Bhumi had written that many had credited them for helping them find their 'courage and acceptance.'

Bhumi Pednekar's sweetest wish for sister Samiksha

The Dum Lagake Haisha actor shares a strong bond with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and the duo often shares pictures, featuring their sisterhood. Recently, Bhumi dropped an adorable picture from Samiksha's birthday bash in which the siblings could be seen twinning in black. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday To The G.O.A.T @samikshapednekar Upwards and Onwards baby girl. #HappyBirthdaySamu (sic)".

The post garnered several comments but Patralekha's comment caught everybody's attention. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Samiksha", adding three red hearts to it. A fan commented, "Aww such a cute click. Love it It’s always lovely to see you in one frame Happy birthday again Samiksha (sic)". Another fan wrote, "Happy birthday and all are looking so beautiful (sic)".

Bhumi wraps up shooting for Bhakshak

Currently, Bhumi has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming venture Bhakshak. Announcing the wrap on her official Instagram handle, the Badhaai Do actor penned a heartfelt note in the caption. She mentioned, "It has been an emotional roller-coaster, and 39 days later, we wrap #Bhakshak (sic)" Calling it a jaw-dropping story, Bhumi continued, "A film that will always remain close to my heart and the narrative that will continue to give me goosebumps. I feel proud to bring to you a jaw-dropping story of women coming together to fight for justice. Produced by @redchilliesent and directed by @justpulkit. See you soon in cinemas. (sic)"

Set in Bihar, Bhakshak is inspired by true events and lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women. According to the official synopsis, the film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light.

