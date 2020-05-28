Bhumi Pednekar's Heartfelt Captions Dedicated To Her Family Members

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most active and influential celebrities on social media. The actor has over 4.6 million followers on her Instagram account. Scrolling down her feed, one can find Bhumi Pednekar's workout videos, vacation posts, philanthropic work and aesthetic pictures. It also observed that Bhumi loves to express her feelings towards her family through some heart-melting captions. So, let's take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's honest and deep captions dedicated to her family.

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram Captions For Her Family -

This is an Instagram post shared by Bhumi Pednekar on her mother's birthday. Here, the Bala actor can be seen donning a white turtle neck tee paired with a sequinned skirt. Whereas, her mom kept it simple with an olive green maxi dress. Bhumi shared her emotions in the caption. Check out her words wishing her mother -

"My dearest birth giver, best friend, biggest critic, unconditional love giver, handy man, teacher, confidante, partner in crime and my GOD - HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳 May you always be smiling and healthy. Your kindness, generosity and hard work has been the biggest learning for us. Thank you for being born mom, we love you"

Recently, Bhumi posted some candid images on her Instagram page sending birthday wishes to her sister Samiksha Pednekar. One of the pictures is from Bhumi Pednekar's vacation with Samiksha, followed by throwback pictures of the Pednekar sisters from their childhood. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star dedicated a few adorable words to her sister. Take a look at the caption -

"Each picture in this album from back then and now just screams that we are partners in life.

Happy birthday @samikshapednekar I wish you all things you desire and just pure happiness. I love you so much samu. Mom and I are so proud of the woman you’ve become. Best sister, Daughter and person."

Here, Bhumi Pednekar shared a throwback photo with her father, Satish Motiram Pednekar. On his birthday, Bhumi wrote a few words to dedicate to her late father. She explained how she missed him every day and how much she loves him, in her caption. The caption read, "Happy birthday Papa ♥️ I miss you everyday,every minute and every second... But then,I see you everywhere ... When I look at myself,my eyes just like yours... When samu smiles,her smile is full of that same mischief ... When we trouble mom and she says - you both are just like Satish." Check out the entire caption on Instagram.

This Instagram post was dedicated to her late grandfather. In the picture, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen with her Nana, Mother and sister Samiksha. Here is a glimpse of her caption, "I remember I used to tell you as a kid that “nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up”, a story you very fondly told everyone always ♥️ Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all". Check out the full caption on Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

