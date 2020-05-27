Bhumi Pednekar's Movies Helmed By First-time Directors; Check Out The List

Bhumi Pednekar, last seen in Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship has been a part of several movies that were directed by a debutant director. From her debut movie- Dum Laga Ke Haisha to her last release, Bhumi Pednekar, has a slew of films directed by first-time directors. Here's a list of Bhumi Pednekar's movies that were helmed by a debutant director.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies directed by debutant directors

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead marked the Bollywood debut of R.S. Prasanna. The film that narrates the tale of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction was based on Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which marked Prasanna's Kollywood debut. The film upon release was appreciated by critics and reportedly collected about 47 crores at the box office.

Saand Ki Aankh (2019)

The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead was based on the real-life of internet sensation Shooter Dadi- Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh marked the directorial debut of scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani. He has written the screenplay of movies like Half Girlfriend, Ek Villan, Masti, among others. Saand Ki Aankh released in 2019 managed to impress the critics and the audience alike with its inspiring tale of womanhood.

Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship (2020)

The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, narrates the tale of a shipping officer, who gets trapped in a haunted ship. The film marked the Bollywood debut of Bhanu Pratap Singh. The movie also had Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo appearance. The film released in 2020 managed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar has a slew of movies in her kitty. She is reportedly preparing for Karan Johar's Takht. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Thereafter, Bhumi Pednekar also has the sequel of 2018's Badhaai Ho in her kitty.

