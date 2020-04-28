Bhumi Pednekar's No-makeup Routine During Quarantine Is Worth Your Attention, See Pics

Amid coronavirus breakdown, every country has been under lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The governments around the globe are urging everyone to stay home and practice quarantine. Almost every celebrity and famous personality are urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Bhumi Pednekar is one of them.

Bhumi Pednekar is not only motivating her followers to stay home but also focusing on herself. In an Instagram video, she explained how lockdown could be a good time to adopt healthy habits. In this phase of quarantine, Bhumi Pednekar seems to follow a no-makeup routine to rejuvenate her skin. Having said that, check out the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star's no-makeup pictures during the lockdown.

Here, Bhumi Pednekar shared a post-workout selfie on her Instagram feed. She has a workout glow on her no-makeup face. Bhumi stunned in a red sports bralet paired with black tights. She captioned the post as Eat..Sleep..Workout x Repeat ✌🏻#StayHome #StaySafe . #healthybodyhealthymind #immunitybooster #homeworkout.

This is another post of Bhumi Pednekar from her post-workout routine. Here, she took a selfie in a black and black gym outfit. In this picture, Bhumi is shining with her candid and clean no-makeup look. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Bhumi took to her Instagram and requested her fans to stay home and stay safe. Here she looks gorgeous as she flaunts her natural beauty, without any makeup. She took a selfie wearing a white Nike top. Take a look.

Celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar and many more have shown gratitude towards police officers, doctors, nurses and other people who are helping the people infected with the coronavirus. Bhumi also took her Instagram to share a '#DilSe Thankyou' picture. Here, she opted for a no-makeup look.

