Bhumi Pednekar's Video Singing 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' Is Worth Your Attention; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar made her huge Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the year 2015. The star has also garnered an immense fan following on Instagram with more than 4.7 million followers. Recently, we came across a delightful video of Bhumi Pednekar singing Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Watch it here.

also read | Bhumi Pednekar only said three words in a Zoya Akhtar film; guess which one

Bhumi Pednekar's unmissbale video Crooning Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Recently, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor's video singing the trendy song from her debut film went viral. Here, Bhumi Pednekar can be spotted in a blue checkered outfit as she blessed her fans' social media with her soulful voice. Moh Moh Ke Dhaage is an emotional love song from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The video was followed by another video of her jamming on another love song.

Bhumi Pednekar can be seen with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday singing Tu Hi Yaar Mera. The romantic soundtrack is from her latest hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The second video is from their promotional event during Pati Patni Aur Woh's release. While Bhumi Pednekar stunned in white and pink attire, Ananya Panday can be seen styled in a blue polka-dotted dress and Kartik Aaryan sported a black tee layered with a blue jacket. Watch the unseen video here -

Video Source - Bhumi Pednekar's Fan Account, @bhumipednekar_fc

also read | When Nushrat Bharucha spoke her mind; from COVID preps to fighting depression

Meanwhile, in the other news, Bhumi Pednekar was seen missing the oceans on World Ocean Day. She took to her Instagram and shared a video of her indulging in a photoshoot as she posed near the ocean. In her caption, Bhumi Pednekar simply wrote, "I Miss being by the Ocean (& getting my pictures clicked 😊) #worldoceanday 🌊". Along with this post, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of an ocean shore. She linked the photo in her stories with the 'Plastic Free Ocean' sticker. Take a look at the post below -

also read | This Deepika Padukone & Salman Khan's video proves the duo should do a film together

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar -

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will next be seen on the big screen in upcomer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The Bollywood diva also has two widely spoken films in her kitty -- namely, Durgavati and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Takht.

also read | Deepika Padukone's unseen pic with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh; check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.