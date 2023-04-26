Bhumika Chawla Reveals She, Bobby Deol Were The First Choice For Jab We Met

Bhumika Chawla recently talked about losing out on films even after the box-office success of the film Tere Naam. She revealed that she was offered Munna Bhai MBBS and Jab We Met, but for some reason other actresses were signed. Kareena Kapoor was signed for Jab We Met and Vidya Balan for Munna Bhai MBBS.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Bhumika Chawla said she received many film offers after the massive success of Satish Kaushik directorial Tere Naam. However, she was always selective of the projects she signed for. She further disclosed that she signed up for a big film but soon after the production changed, the entire star cast along with the film title also changed. She also said that is she would have done those films, it would have been quite a different scenario for her.

Bhumika opens up about the reason she lost the films

After waiting for that film, she signed another project but she lost it too. Bhumika Chawla also said that her films after Tere Naam would not have been a hit how so ever. She said, "The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn't happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor)." After she moved on from that project, Munna Bhai MBBS came her way.

Bhumika continued by saying, " I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen." She also opened up and talked about her meeting with Raju sir. She said that Raju sir disclosed to her that she was removed from the films not because she did something wrong. He said that things like these often happen in the entertainment industry.

