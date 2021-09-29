BIFF 2021: Ali Fazal, Nushrratt Bharuccha Bag Nominations For Asia Contents Awards

The Busan International Film Festival which is scheduled to take place on October 7 virtually and in-person, has finally announced its nominations. This year, actor Ali Fazal and Nushrratt Bharuccha have bagged nominations for their Netflix series Ray and Ajeeb Daastaans, respectively.

Ali Fazal who played the role of a successful businessman in the series has bagged nominations under the Best Actor category. It will compete against Terrance Lau in Leap Day, Bai Yu in The Long Night, Lee Je-hoon in Move to Heaven, Sakai Masato in Hanzawa Naoki, and Song Joong Ki in Vincenzo.

Producer Andrea Chung took to Twitter and extended her sincere congratulations to the actor for her bagging the nominations, and wrote, “Aliiii - Congrats on your #AsiaContentAwards nomination for #BestActor in RAY #Netflix #Busan2021 You make me proud![sic].” Followed by Andrea was Ali’s fiancee-actor Richa Chaddha, who showered her love on the Mirzapur actor, wrote, “Ali so proud of you! Fully cognizant of the fact that this is just the beginning for you my love @alifazal9[sic].”

Ray, the anthology series, based on stories by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, is also up for the Technical Achievement award with shows like 2049, Alice In Borderland, Sweet Home, and Time Traveler Luke. On the other hand, Nushrratt has been nominated under the Best Actress category. She actor who stars in the segment Khilauna, directed by Raj Mehta, will go up against Tsuchiya Tao of Alice In Borderland, Song Jia of A Little Dilemma, Bae Doo-na of Stranger 2, and Lee Si-young of Sweet Home.

Ajeeb Daastaans, the anthology of four short stories reveal the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering in fractured relationships. The awards ceremony will be held on 7 October as a hybrid event part of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Local nominees can attend the event in Busan while international nominees will participate online.

