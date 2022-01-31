'Bigg Boss 15': Bipasha Basu Thinks Not Tejasswi But THIS Contestant Deserves To Be Winner

On Sunday night, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Colors TV's reality show, Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal was the runner up of the show. Reacting to the results, actor Bipasha Basu, on Monday, took to her verified Instagram handle and extended her support for Pratik. She dropped a snip of Pratik from the Bigg Boss house and wrote that he was the 'complete winner'.

Bipasha Basu reacts to Tejasswi Prakash winning Bigg Boss 15 title

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Pratik on her IG Story. She wrote, "God bless you @pratiksehajpal. You are a complete winner" with a red heart. Several other actors like Munmun Dutta, Kamya Punjabi, Shefali Jariwala, Gauahar Khan and others also took to their respective social media handles and extended their support for the actor.

Munmun Dutta wrote, "You won millions of hearts with your honesty and rawness in the show. You deserve wonderful things in life. You should be very proud of yourself and of your journey. It was a pleasure to watch you. Stay blessed and happy dear Pratik SehajpaI." Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala took to Twitter and wrote, "Pratik Sehajpal you won hearts."

Kamya Punjabi tweeted, "#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal." While Debina Bonnerjee wrote, "The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear #PratikSehajpaI you have won hearts. And that is true winning. #PratikFam." Actor Karan Jotwani also supported Pratik by saying, "head high boy Pratik. imi bhai is super proud of you for your journey. You wanted to be at big boss so bad during bebakee and look where you got to. Head high."

#PratikSehajpaI u won hearts … — Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) January 30, 2022

#PratikSehajpal you are my winner n always will be! U did extremely well, loved ur journey n ur passion towards the game n the show! Stay blessed, lots of love n blessings for ur future @realsehajpal — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 30, 2022

head high boy Pratik. imi bhai is super proud of you for your journey. You wanted to be at big boss so bad during bebakee and look where you got to.



Head high 👍🏻 — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) January 30, 2022

The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear #PratikSehajpaI you have won hearts. And that is true winning. 👏🏻#PratikFam — debina bon choudhary (@imdebina) January 30, 2022

Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday, January 30. She won the trophy and cash prize worth Rs 40 lakh. Prakash won the reality TV show defeating Pratik Sehajpal and her rumoured boyfriend Karan Kundrra. While Prakash lifted the trophy, Nishant Bhat took away the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty meanwhile was voted out. Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi were both locked up in a tough competition for the winner trophy on Bigg Boss 15. But eventually, he emerged as a runner-up and was later asked to come out of the house as he was summoned to the stage.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu/@tejasswiprakash