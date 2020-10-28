Bihar Elections 2020: Sonu Sood Urges People To 'vote With Mind, Not Finger'

The first phase of voting began early morning on October 28 for 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar. Several eminent leaders urged people to take part in this festival of democracy and one such appeal was made by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The actor asked the people to think twice before pressing the button and also raised the issue of migration from Bihar. He wrote that people should utilize their power to vote by thinking about their benefits and then pressing the right button.

In the post, he mentioned that the day the Bihari brothers will not have to leave home and go to another state and the day people from other states will come to Bihar to find work. That is when the country will achieve true freedom. At last, he concluded the post and wrote that the button should be pressed through the mind rather than just pressing any button on the EVM machine. Apart from Sonu Sood, actress and Congress leader Urmila Matondkar have also tweeted and appealed to the people of Bihar to vote. Urmila Matondkar shared a post on the micro-blogging site and appealed to the people of Bihar to exercise their right to vote and help to bring about a change in the country.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, special guidelines have been set up by the Commission for the safe conduct of the electoral exercise. As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as “sensitive or hypersensitive” constituencies, the poll panel said. It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used. While adhering to the safety norms, the guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering polling hours, and extending postal ballot facility for those above 80.

