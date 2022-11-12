Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover Welcome Their Firstborn, A Baby Girl

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are currently on cloud nine as they have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple recently welcomed their firstborn and are proud parents.

They made the official announcement on Instagram, revealing the newborn's name as Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Ever since they announced their pregnancy in August, the couple has been treating their fans with adorable posts and reels. On several occasions, the Dhoom 2 actor flaunted her baby bump in stylish outfits and photoshoots. They were eagerly waiting to welcome their first child and had prepared for the same.

In a previous interview with Harpers Bazaar, Basu revealed that she is very particular about things when it comes to their baby. She revealed that she even prepared an excel sheet to keep a track of the preparations. The actor further quipped, "Everything in our house now belongs to the baby. Everywhere is a ‘baby zone’. Nothing is for just me and Karan anymore!"

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover baby announcement

The couple took to their Instagram handles and announced their first pregnancy with a picture. In the note, they wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee." "Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," they added.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their 2015 horror film Alone. The couple reportedly fell in love for each other and began dating. After going out for a while, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2016 in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu