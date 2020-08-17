Bipasha Basu FAQs Answered: From The Meaning Of Her Name To Her Net Worth

Bipasha Basu made her debut in Bollywood with the film Ajnabee (2001), which was successful and also won her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. From thereon, Bipasha Basu was seen in many films portraying versatile roles. She was seen in popular comedy films like No Entry (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and All the Best: Fun Begins (2009).

She also featured in many horror movies like Aatma (2013), Creature 3D (2014) and Alone (2015). Apart from her work in films, Bipasha is a fitness enthusiast and has made many home workout videos. Let's take a look at some unknown facts and frequently asked questions about Bipasha Basu.

Also Read | From Dia Mirza to Bipasha Basu, Bollywood actors take part in an online challenge

What is Bipasha Basu doing these days?

Bipasha Basu was last seen in the horror movie Alone in 2015. On the sets of her film, Bipasha met Karan Singh Grover and started dating him. The couple fell in love and got married on April 30, 2016. After her marriage, Bipasha wasn't seen in any major projects in Bollywood. Currently, Bipasha is seen in MX Exclusive’s Dangerous. The series features both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, along with Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover show 'monkey love' in monochrome photo

What is the meaning of her name?

Bipasha means river in Hindi. It is also a feminine word in Hindi. It is also reported that Bipasha had once revealed that her name meant dark deep desire. Bipasha was nicknamed Bonnie in her childhood. This is because she was very healthy as a baby.

Also Read | Ronaldo-Bipasha Basu's 2007 'link-up' pics surprise netizens, they ask 'are you serious?'

What is Bipasha Basu’s net worth?

According to a report by caknowledge.com, Bipasha Basu's net worth is around Rs 113 crores (approximately $15 million). Her main source of income is from her work as an actor. According to the same report, she owns many luxury cars and has multiple properties in the country.

Also Read | Jay Sean recollects the making of his super hit number 'Stolen' with Bipasha Basu

Did Bipasha Basu date Ronaldo?

No, Bipasha Basu did not date the famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo. The two met back in 2007 in Lisbon at an event where the world's seven wonders were announced and Bipasha had mentioned in an interview with a media portal that he was just a friend.

Is Bipasha Basu a Miss India?

No, Bipasha Basu never took part in the Miss India pageant. Many news outlets point out that Bipasha was advised by model Mehr Jesia Rampal to try her luck in modelling and after that, she took part in Godrej Cinthol Supermodel Contest and won.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.