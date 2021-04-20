Bipasha Basu Gets Cosy With Husband Karan Singh Grover, Calls It ‘Vitamin Love’

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram on April 19, 2021, to share a story that showcased Bipasha Basu’s husband, Karan Singh Grover and her spending some quality time together. In the video, the couple can be seen seated on a swing while enjoying the rays of the sun on their faces. They can also be seen talking to each other but their speech is masked by background music that has been superimposed on the video. The two of them are snuggled up pretty cosily in the video with Karan Singh Grover caressing Bipasha Basu’s chin every now and then.

Bipasha Basu's husband and she enjoy some cosy moments together

In her original video story, Bipasha Basu used a couple of stickers, one of which read ‘vitamin love’. Bipasha Basu’s husband and she are both dressed very casually in the video that seemed like it was being captured by Bipasha Basu in the form of a selfie. Karan Singh Grover is seen in a white tank top with a chain around his neck and while Bipasha Basu’s attire is not really visible. Fans can also see that she is not wearing any makeup in the video and her hair is up in a high bun. Both of them can be seen smiling blissfully in the video that was posted on Bipasha Basu's Instagram story.

Bipasha Basu was recently in the news when Pooja Bhatt came out with some detail about one of Bipasha Basu’s movies, Jism. Bhatt revealed to BBC that not only was she the director of the film but also the intimacy coordinator. She said that it was her duty to make Bipasha Basu feel comfortable on set while shooting for the intimate scenes. Bhatt revealed that for the intimate scenes in the film, she would handpick the crew who would be present as it was very important for the right gaze to be present so that the actor did not feel awkward and defiled.

She told Bipasha Basu that she did not have to do anything that made her feel uncomfortable but whatever she did had to look convincing on screen. Bhatt emphasised that she was a woman and an actor so she was with Basu at every step of the way ensuring that nothing made her feel uncomfortable at any time. Jism released in 2002 and was an erotic thriller.