Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's New 'Monkey Love' Post All About Celebrating Love

Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to share a few blurry selfies of herself and her husband Karan Singh Grover. Both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover looked very happy in the post and Bipasha added the hashtag- Monkey Love - in her caption. Take a look at Bipasha's post and how fans reacted to the photos shared.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's 'monkey love' photos

In the first snap that Bispaha uploaded, fans can see both the actors looking straight into the camera. Bipasha seemed to be acing the no-makeup look in a gingham top while Karan was seen in a black vest with messy hair.

In the next snap, Karan was seen winking in the post, while Bipasha featured a bright smile on her face. In her last snap, Bipasha was seen kissing Karan on the cheek while Karan smiled. The post was captioned -

"Celebrate love each day(emoji) #monkeylove"(sic)

Many fans and admirers of the actors commented on the post. Fans left heart emojis in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

In another one of her posts, she was seen in the same gingham outfit next to Karan. The post was captioned - "Partner in Everything (emoji) #monkeylove" (sic). Take a look at the post:

Bipasha is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly. In her last post, the actor posted a throwback video from her birthday on Instagram. Even though she was seated, she was still seen grooving to the beats of the 'Ghungroo Song'. Bipasha looked carefree and radiant on the moonlit beach in her post and sported a pink dress, some light make-up and jewellery. Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were recently seen in MX Player's Dangerous. The series also featured Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Nitin Arora, and Sonali Raut. The show is about a businessman whose wife goes missing and the whole plot is invested in finding out who the culprit is.

Promo Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

