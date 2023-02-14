Bipasha Basu Pens A Sweet Note For Her Daughter Devi As She Turns 3-months Old; See Post

Quick links:
@bipashabasu/Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned 3 months old on Monday (February 13). To celebrate the special occasion, the Raaz actress shared an adorable B&W photo. She also penned a sweet note for her little one.
In the picture, Bipasha was all smiles as she can be seen holding her daughter Devi. Alongside the photo, she penned, "Devi turns 3 months old. So fast. Every second with her … is the best memory for us. Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon
See the post below:
Several celebrities took to her comment section and poured their wishes for the little one. While Shreya Goshal wrote, "Happy 3 months little Devi", R Madhavan penned, "Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug."
A few days ago, Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of Devi on social media. Sharing the picture, she called motherhood the 'most beautiful role' of her life. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen playing with each other.
She wrote, "The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi’s Ma. Durga Durga. Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi’s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi. #motherhood #blessed #grateful #monkeylove #memoriesforlife"
See the post below:
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying the parenthood phase of life to the fullest. They announced the pregnancy news in August 2022 by sharing a social media post wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The couple then revealed that they are proud parents to a baby girl in November of the same year. In the post, they also revealed their daughter's name.