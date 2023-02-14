Bipasha Basu Pens A Sweet Note For Her Daughter Devi As She Turns 3-months Old; See Post

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi turned 3 months old on Monday (February 13). To celebrate the special occasion, the Raaz actress shared an adorable B&W photo. She also penned a sweet note for her little one.

In the picture, Bipasha was all smiles as she can be seen holding her daughter Devi. Alongside the photo, she penned, "Devi turns 3 months old. So fast. Every second with her … is the best memory for us. Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon

See the post below:

Several celebrities took to her comment section and poured their wishes for the little one. While Shreya Goshal wrote, "Happy 3 months little Devi", R Madhavan penned, "Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug."

Bipasha Basu calls motherhood the 'most beautiful role'

A few days ago, Bipasha Basu shared a glimpse of Devi on social media. Sharing the picture, she called motherhood the 'most beautiful role' of her life. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo can be seen playing with each other.

She wrote, "The most beautiful role of my life… being Devi’s Ma. Durga Durga. Thank you @vivanbhathena_official aka Devi’s Vivi for capturing such beautiful moments of me @iamksgofficial and Devi. #motherhood #blessed #grateful #monkeylove #memoriesforlife"

See the post below:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are proud parents

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are enjoying the parenthood phase of life to the fullest. They announced the pregnancy news in August 2022 by sharing a social media post wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The couple then revealed that they are proud parents to a baby girl in November of the same year. In the post, they also revealed their daughter's name.