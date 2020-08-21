Bipasha Basu Shares A Throwback Birthday Video Of Her 'moonlit And Starlight Dinner'

Bipasha Basu recently posted a throwback video from her last birthday on Instagram. The actor mentioned that she was in the Maldives and hoped that she had a chance to relive those days. Many fans and admirers of the actor have commented on the post. Take a look at Bipasha Basu's Instagram post and the comments on it as well.

Bipasha Basu in the Maldives

In the video, Bipasha Basu sported a pink dress, some light make-up and jewellery. Even though the actor was sitting, she was still seen grooving to the beats of the 'Ghungroo Song'. Bipasha looked carefree and radiant on the moonlit beach in her post.

Bipasha Basu said that the video was taken when she was on a dinner with Karan Singh Grover. She also added many hashtags with the caption describing her mood. The caption read - "7th Jan 2020 in Maldives bringing in my birthday on a gorgeous beach (emoji) Moonlit and starlit dinner with the husband (emoji) Hmmmm it will happen soon again (emoji) #wanderlust #sunsandandsea #monkeylove #grateful #lovelife." (sic)

Since Bipasha posted the video on Instagram, it gained many positive comments from fans. Fans mentioned that they loved Bipasha's energy in the video. Take a look at some of the comments left by fans:

Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu's Instagram



Bipasha is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly. Her last post was on the occasion of Independence Day. The actor shared a wonderful piece of art with the tricolour and also penned down a long caption. Her caption read - "Jai Hind (emoji) @starinfinityart new piece for Independence Day is soulful and beautiful..." (sic). Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were recently seen in MX Player's Dangerous. The series also featured Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Nitin Arora, and Sonali Raut. The series follows the story of a businessman whose wife goes missing. The officer assigned to this case happens to be the businessman's ex-lover. Their history creates problems for the officer while working gon the case.

Promo Pic Credit: Bipasha Basu's Instagram

