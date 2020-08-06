Bobby Deol Starrer 'Class Of 83' Release Date & First Look Revealed By Netflix On IG

Bobby Deol starer Class of 83 is soon set to release on Netflix on August 21, 2020. Netflix India recently uploaded a picture giving fans their first look of the movie on Instagram and also mentioned that the trailer for the movie will drop as soon as tomorrow. Take a look at the post by Netflix and more information about the movie.

Netflix recently announced the date when Class of 83 will release - August 21, 2020. The post features Bobby Deol in a police uniform giving a stern a look. The actor is also sporting wide frame specs. The entire picture has a brown tint to it. Take a look at the post:

Netflix also added a funny caption where it mentioned that it had already asked Bobby Deol to help teach people on 'nailing the perfect poker face'. It also tagged Bobby Deol in the post. The caption read - We already requested @iambobbydeol to include “how to nail the perfect poker face" in the syllabus. #ClassOf83

Many fans responded to the post. Most of the fans commented that they were happy to see Bobby Deol in a new movie and one fan mentioned that Bobby looked like he was bluffing in the picture. Take a look at fans reaction:

Pic Credit: Netflix India's Instagram

Twitterati gears up for the release

Famous critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted out the same. Taran mentioned in his tweet how this will be Bobby Deol's digital debut. Taran wrote how the release date has been finalised, with the movie being directed by Atul Sabharwal. Take a look at his tweet:

RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #ClassOf83 - produced by #SRK's Red Chillies - premieres 21 Aug 2020 on #Netflix... #BobbyDeol makes his digital debut with this film... Directed by Atul Sabharwal... Here's the first look poster... pic.twitter.com/EQD6vwZzSv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2020

Fans have shown their excitement towards the release of the film with their replies. One fan wrote - He is going to shock all of us and another mentioned - Looking forward to watch it. Take a look at all the tweets:

He is going to shock all of us ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — Nikhil Raj ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@humans_writes) August 6, 2020

Looking forward to watch it ðŸ¤˜ðŸ¤˜ — à¤†à¤¯à¥à¤· (@SRKianAyush_) August 6, 2020

Looks promising! — Vikas (@viikas22) August 6, 2020

Super ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — r.deva deoliya (@DeoliyaR) August 6, 2020

Class of 83 is a new inclusion in the list of movies that will release on Netflix India in August. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal and is based on the book "The Class of 83" by Hussain Zaidi. The film stars Bobby Deol, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Anup Soni and Joy Sengupta.

Promo Pic Credit: Netflix's Instagram

