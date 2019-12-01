Bollywood Actresses From 90s Who Could Not Make It Big In Bollywood

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world. Many made it big because of their talent and hard work. However, there a few actors who can be considered as ‘one-hit-wonders’. Here are some 90s actresses who have completely disappeared after a short fling with Bollywood:

Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra debuted in the Hindi film Industry with Virasat (1997), as Anil Kapoor’s girlfriend. The beauty won a best supporting award for the same. However, following Virasat, she made a few unremarkable appearances in films like Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Kahin Pyar Na Ho Jaaye (2000), Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya (2001), and so on. Soon after that, she disappeared from the industry. She was back in the news after marrying the actor, Nawab Shah, but did not return to the movies.

Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni had a very promising start to her career with numerous hits like Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), and Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995). However, poor selection of films and many off-screen controversies led to Mamta’s downfall. Eventually, she disappeared from the industry.

Ayesha Jhulka

Ayesha Jhulka entered Bollywood with a bang, and featured in movies like Khiladi (1992) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992), in her early career. Ayesha, however, couldn't enjoy the success for a longer time, as most of her subsequent movies flopped. She made her comeback in Anil Sharma's Genius in 2018, which did not prove to be good for her career either.

Neha

Kareeb (1998) may have tanked at the box office, but Neha's performance in the film was highly appreciated. In spite of garnering a decent fan following, Neha couldn't taste success, as her next movies, Fiza (2000) and Rahul (2001) did not perform well. Neha, whose real name is Shabana Raza, married Manoj Bajpayee in 2006 and quit Bollywood thereafter.

Nagma

Nagma made a promising debut with Baaghi (1990) alongside Salman Khan. Though her films didn't do well in the Hindi film industry, she tasted success after she left Bollywood and shifted her focus to the South Indian film industry. Nagma eventually went on to join politics.

