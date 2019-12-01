The Debate
Bollywood Cameos: Actors Who Played Iconic Cameo Roles

Bollywood News

Bollywood has witnessed several memorable cameos by popular actors. Here are some top Bollywood cameos that you must check out. Which one is your favourite?

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood cameos

Bollywood has witnessed several memorable cameos by popular actors. Many times you must have seen few guest stars making just a friendly appearance. Despite their brief roles, cameo appearances are generally quite popular among fans. Here are some of the most iconic cameo roles played by Bollywood actors:

Also Read | WWE Diva Charlotte Flair getting 'Bollywood ready' with Varun Dhawan

Times Bollywood stars played iconic cameo roles:

Ajay Devgn in Simmba 

Simmba is an extended franchise movie of the Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn is the lead actor in all of the Singham movies. Devgn was also seen in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in a cameo role, playing Bajirao Singham.

Also Read | WATCH: Varun Dhawan & WWE's Charlotte Flair dance it out, Bollywood style

Salman Khan in Saawariya

Salman Khan is seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya. The Sonam and Ranbir debut was a love story, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman Khan plays Sonam’s lover in the film.

Also Read | Bollywood directors who have left a mark in the film industry

Akshay Kumar in Dishoom

John Abraham and Varun Dhawan’s action-drama movie, Dishoom also stars a few actors in a cameo. One of those stars is Akshay Kumar. Akshay is seen in a homosexual role, trolling John and Varun.  

Also Read | Akshay-Katrina: Have a look at the box office hits of this popular Bollywood pair

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
