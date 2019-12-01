Bollywood Cameos: Actors Who Played Iconic Cameo Roles

Bollywood has witnessed several memorable cameos by popular actors. Many times you must have seen few guest stars making just a friendly appearance. Despite their brief roles, cameo appearances are generally quite popular among fans. Here are some of the most iconic cameo roles played by Bollywood actors:

Times Bollywood stars played iconic cameo roles:

Ajay Devgn in Simmba

Simmba is an extended franchise movie of the Singham franchise. Ajay Devgn is the lead actor in all of the Singham movies. Devgn was also seen in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in a cameo role, playing Bajirao Singham.

Aila re aila Simmba!!! Loved the movie take a bow @iamrohitshetty great message in the movie and the rockstar of rockstars @RanveerOfficial keep roaring! Superb!!!! #simmba must watch. pic.twitter.com/4rhbCpTdPo — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) December 29, 2018

Salman Khan in Saawariya

Salman Khan is seen in a cameo role in Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya. The Sonam and Ranbir debut was a love story, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman Khan plays Sonam’s lover in the film.

Liked her the most with Salman, their chemistry was best in sawariyaa.. 💑❤🔥🔥 #8yearsofSonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/9yrPKPx8lb — 🧔🏻 (@jerseyno27) November 8, 2015

Sonam's chemistry vd Salman sir in sawariyaa in dose 5 mins wr enf to burn d screens imagn wt #PRDP vl b like..!! pic.twitter.com/LGjhDFZfaW — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) February 27, 2015

Akshay Kumar in Dishoom

John Abraham and Varun Dhawan’s action-drama movie, Dishoom also stars a few actors in a cameo. One of those stars is Akshay Kumar. Akshay is seen in a homosexual role, trolling John and Varun.

Akshay Kumar appears in a cameo in the forthcoming #Dishoom, releasing this Friday. Check out his look... pic.twitter.com/LsuOGMwqGE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2016

.@Asli_Jacqueline looks a zillion bucks in #Dishoom but the guy who truly, madly & deeply steals the thunder in a cameo is @akshaykumar — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) July 28, 2016

