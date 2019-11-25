Bollywood Clashes In 2020: Movies That Will Compete At The Box-Office

The year 2019 has been great for films so far. The year has witnessed several commercially successful movies. 2020 is not so far. Several projects are already announced that are lined up to be released in 2020. Along with that, many projects have also been clashing with their release dates. Here are all Bollywood 2020 releases that will clash at the Box Office in the upcoming year.

Tanhaji and Chhapaak – January 10, 2020

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan... Trailer of #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior drops on 19 Nov 2019... Directed by Om Raut... 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/ABQtE7wBeC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019

. @deepikapadukone 's #Chhapaak trailer is expected during 1st week of December..



Movie is set for Jan 10th, 2020 release.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 14, 2019

Love Aaj Kal 2 and Malang – February 14

Praying...hope it becomes true 💞💞🌟... #SaifAliKhan #SaraAliKhan with @TheAaryanKartik in #ImtiazAli 's #LoveAajKal2 💥💥 ... would also love to have the songs of original reprised in this one as well ❤💥❤ — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 24, 2019

Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb – EID 2020

NEXT #EID2020 brings one bomb of a story #LaxmmiBomb starring @akshaykumar Sir And @Advani_Kiara

Movie That Will Make You Laugh, Make You Fear And Make You Entertain Throughout

Bursting in cinemas EID 2020💥

Directed By @offl_Lawrence

Produced By @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor pic.twitter.com/MozCJHL2DF — Bhushan Khiladi (@kh_bhushan) November 14, 2019

Rambo, Sardar Udham Singh, Satyameva Jayate 2, Toofan – October 2

He doesn't back down. He doesent give up. He's a one man army. Presenting TIGER SHROFF in and as #RAMBO#WorldsGreatestHero pic.twitter.com/kDVm3rhMgG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2017

