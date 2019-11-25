The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bollywood Clashes In 2020: Movies That Will Compete At The Box-Office

Bollywood News

Bollywood Clashes in 2020: Several projects are already announced that are lined up to be released in 2020. Read about Bollywood clashes in 2020 at the BO.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood clashes in 2020

The year 2019 has been great for films so far. The year has witnessed several commercially successful movies. 2020 is not so far. Several projects are already announced that are lined up to be released in 2020. Along with that, many projects have also been clashing with their release dates. Here are all Bollywood 2020 releases that will clash at the Box Office in the upcoming year.

Also Read | WWE Diva Charlotte Flair getting 'Bollywood ready' with Varun Dhawan

Also Read | Netflix India: The best Hindi originals to binge-watch this weekend

Tanhaji and Chhapaak – January 10, 2020 

Love Aaj Kal 2 and Malang – February 14 

Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb – EID 2020

Rambo, Sardar Udham Singh, Satyameva Jayate 2, Toofan – October 2

Also Read | Siblings: A list of some of the most famous Bollywood siblings

Also Read | Disha Patani: The Baaghi 2 actor's upcoming movie projects

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG