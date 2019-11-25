Bollywood Clashes In 2020: Movies That Will Compete At The Box-Office

The year 2019 has been great for films so far. The year has witnessed several commercially successful movies. 2020 is not so far. Several projects are already announced that are lined up to be released in 2020. Along with that, many projects have also been clashing with their release dates. Here are all Bollywood 2020 releases that will clash at the Box Office in the upcoming year.
Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan... Trailer of #Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior drops on 19 Nov 2019... Directed by Om Raut... 10 Jan 2020 release. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior #TanhajiTrailer pic.twitter.com/ABQtE7wBeC— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2019
. @deepikapadukone 's #Chhapaak trailer is expected during 1st week of December..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 14, 2019
Movie is set for Jan 10th, 2020 release..
Praying...hope it becomes true 💞💞🌟... #SaifAliKhan #SaraAliKhan with @TheAaryanKartik in #ImtiazAli 's #LoveAajKal2 💥💥 ... would also love to have the songs of original reprised in this one as well ❤💥❤— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 24, 2019
And that’s a wrap #Malang❤ @AnilKapoor @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @itsBhushanKumar @kunalkemmu @gargankur pic.twitter.com/v824IohGjw— Disha Patani (@DishPatani) October 7, 2019
And the journey begins . . .#RadheEid2020 @SohailKhan @bindasbhidu @DishPatani @RandeepHooda @PDdancing @atulreellife @nikhilnamit @SKFilmsOfficial @reellifeprodn pic.twitter.com/rup4OZFr2I— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 1, 2019
NEXT #EID2020 brings one bomb of a story #LaxmmiBomb starring @akshaykumar Sir And @Advani_Kiara— Bhushan Khiladi (@kh_bhushan) November 14, 2019
Movie That Will Make You Laugh, Make You Fear And Make You Entertain Throughout
Bursting in cinemas EID 2020💥
Directed By @offl_Lawrence
Produced By @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor pic.twitter.com/MozCJHL2DF
He doesn't back down. He doesent give up. He's a one man army. Presenting TIGER SHROFF in and as #RAMBO#WorldsGreatestHero pic.twitter.com/kDVm3rhMgG— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2017
First #URI and now #SardarUdhamSingh, the josh is just about to get higher! What a strong and fierce look bro @vickykaushal09! #SidK @ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @writish #ShubenduBhattacharya @filmsrisingsun @sardarudham pic.twitter.com/hfbmM9Zw96— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) April 30, 2019
Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! 🥊❤️ @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @RakeyshOmMehra @ritesh_sid @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @urfvijaymaurya @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @ZeeMusicCompany #AnjumRajabali #AAfilms pic.twitter.com/iahhC48gDd— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 30, 2019
