Bollywood Fashion: From Deepika To Ananya, These B'wood Beauties Are Slaying It In Black

Bollywood News

Bollywood industry has some true fashionistas that people look up to for some fashion inspiration. These Bollywood fashion get appreciated by fans. Read on!

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood fashion

Many popular fashion divas in Bollywood love to slay their looks in black outfits. Bollywood industry has some true fashionistas that people look up to for some fashion inspiration. These actors not only get appreciated for their acting skills but also have some well-known fashion choices according to the trends. So, here are some great outfits in fashion, especially flaunted by some famous Bollywood divas to inspire you. Have a look at these beauties who sported the colour black like a pro:

Outfits in Black sported like a pro by popular Bollywood stars

1. Priyanka Chopra rocked in this black floral dress, which is a thigh-high slit with a golden waist belt adding to the glam quotient. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

2. Sara Ali Khan is slaying her look in a stunning black silk dress, with a v-cut neck and balloon long sleeves.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

3. Deepika Padukone is looking ravishing in her new black dress look, which is a floor-length dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

5. Kareena Kapoor is wearing a black long dress with a black neckpiece of cloth in which she is looking beautiful.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

6. Kriti Sanon is looking gorgeous in her black ethnic wear. She completes the look with silver accessories and black boots.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

8. Ananya Panday is slaying in this black ruffle gown with a straight neck hemp line. She complimented the black outfit with her messy high bun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

