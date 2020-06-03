Veteran Bollywood Lyricist Anwar Sagar Who Penned 'Waada Raha Sanam' Dies In Mumbai

Veteran lyricist Anwar Sagar, best remembered for his hit track "Wada Raha Sanam" from Akshay Kumar-starrer "Khiladi", passed away on Wednesday. The lyricist was brought dead to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in the afternoon. He must be close to 70 years, a hospital source told PTI.

According to Syed Ahmad, singer and a board member of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), Anwar was "suffering from heart-related ailments and finally died of cardiac arrest". He is survived by his wife and two children, Ahmad said.

Anwar wrote songs for the '80s and '90s films such as David Dhawan's "Yaraana", Jackie Shroff's "Sapne Saajan Ke", "Khiladi", "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", Ajay Devgn-starrer "Vijaypath", among others. His most popular creation is the romantic track - "Wada Raha Sanam" picturized on Akshay and Ayesha Jhulka.

"Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like Vijaypath and Yaraana. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP," IPRS said in a tweet. Ahmad said he was friends with Anwar and used to often meet him and talk about the ongoing crisis in the music industry.

"His death is definitely an irreparable loss to the film industry," Ahmad added. Bollywood has seen some terrible losses during the lockdown with the back-to-back deaths of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor in April. Noted singer-composer Wajid Khan passed away on Monday at the age of 42. He had underlying kidney issues and had tested positive for COVID-19. Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur also died last month.

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of #AnwarSagar is 'Wada raha sanam' from Khiladi.



The film established Jatin-Lalit, Akshay Kumar and also the cult of Abbas-Mastan but it gave a distinctive sound to the 1990s.

Anwar Sagar was the lyricist Nadeem Shrawan started career with and teamed prominently as they did many films together. Sagar also worked with Rajesh Roshan, Jatin Lalit, Bappi Lahiri and Anu Malik.. A significant name in 90s.. #RIP

Here is a picture of the man.



One of the many lyricists from the 80s and the 90s who never got their due. #RIP #AnwarSagar

(with PTI inputs)

