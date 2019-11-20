Bollywood Movies 2019 | List Of The Box Office Hits Of The Year 2019

Here is a list of top Bollywood movies 2019. The list includes Hindi movies that were released in 2019 and the movies that ranked at the Box Office. Here is the list of the Box Office hits, month-wise:

Who ranked at the Box office- Month-wise

January

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi:

A biopic about the life of Jhansi State Queen Rani Lakshmibai (Kangana Ranaut). As her empire is attacked, by being the first woman to lead the uprising and fight for independence against the British colonizers, she violates both prejudices and traditions. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi's director

February

Gully boy:

Gully Boy is a film about a 22-year-old boy from Mumbai. He is the son of a driver and his parents work hard to educate him in order to have a white-collar job. But, Murad’s life takes a turn when he meets a rapper.

March

Junglee:

Raj, who is a vet from Mumbai, arrives for his mother’s 10th death anniversary. However, things change after he is pitted in a war against the poachers.

April

Kalank:

The story is based in a town called Husnabad, near Lahore, a few years before India and Pakistan are separated. At the core of this artistic extravagance is the tale of how everlasting love reaches beyond society's norms and laws, the trappings of tradition, all other barriers. It is the six-life saga against the partition's tumultuous times.

May

PM Narendra Modi:

PM Narendra Modi is directed by Omung Kumar. The plot of the film is based on the life of India's 14th Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The movie stars Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Boman Irani as Ratan Tata, Barkha Sengupta as Jashodaben, Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Aanjjan Srivastav, and Hiraben Modi as Zarina Wahab.

June

Kabir Singh:

Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy (2017), a Telugu movie, where a short-tempered house surgeon gets used to drugs and drinks when his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else. The film stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, who was praised for his performance.

July

Judgemental hai kya:

Two odd characters (Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao) wander between reality and the world of their daydreams. They learn along the way to accept their odds and celebrate what distinguishes them from others. The movie is directed by Kovelamudi Prakash.

August

Mission Mangal:

Mission Mangal is based on true events. The story is about successfully launching the mars orbiter mission. The launch was done by the Indian Space Research Organization, making it the least expensive mission to Mars.

September

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas:

It is a love story. The story revolves around a video blogger Saher Sethi who embarks on a trek with Karan Sehgal, a mountaineer.

October

Housefull 4:

The film's story revolves around a set of three brothers who are about to marry a group of three sisters until one of the brothers starts to realize that the wrong couples are about to get wed.

November

Marjaavaan:

Marjaavan is about Raghu and Zoya who enjoy their lives together until their world is turned upside down by a gang leader with harmful intentions.

