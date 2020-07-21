Bollywood Quiz: Akshay To Priyanka; How Well Do You Know These Celebs' Car Collection?

Bollywood celebrities are always on the radar of paps. Not only do fans love their movies, but they also love to track every piece of news that surfaced about them. They are known to have the best clothes, houses and cars to set trends and make a statement. Speaking of which, all Bollywood celebrities love to make a grand entrance and what's better way to do that than stepping out on the red carpet from a big shiny car. Here's a Bollywood quiz based on the car collection of celebrities.

1. Which star was gifted a Mercedes Maybach S650 by her husband? The car costs around â‚¹2.78 crores approximately. Can you guess the celebrity?

Picture Courtesy: Benz Amg club Instagram

Deepika Padukone

Sonam Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra

Anushka Sharma

2. This actor owns a Lamborghini Gallardo. The car’s price is approximately around â‚¹3 crores. The car’s colour and the bull go well with his personality. Can you guess which star is this?

Picture Courtesy: lkexotics Instagram

Salman Khan

Amitabh Bachchan

Varun Dhawan

John Abraham

3. This famous Bollywood personality added a yellow Ford Perfect into his car list a few months ago. It is a vintage car and goes well with his status in Bollywood. Name the star?

Picture Courtesy: classificadosclassicos Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Dharmendra Deol

Hrithik Roshan

Shatrughan Sinha

4. This actor literally painted the town red when he drove in his Lamborghini Urus that has cost him Rs 3 crore. When he was spotted for the first time with this beauty, he wore a red hat to coordinate with his car. Remember which celebrity is this?

Picture Courtesy: lamborghini_uruss Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Ranveer Singh

Vicky Kaushal

Shahid Kapoor

5. From his clothes to his shoes, this Bollywood rapper likes all things flashy and expensive. And so, it only makes sense that he is also among the celebrities in B-Town who own a white Rolls Royce. Can you guess the celebrity?

Picture Courtesy: Supercars of India 2020 Instagram

Raftaar

Badshah

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Honey Singh

6. The car owned by this actor is a black Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach S600. His car is as ‘perfect’ as him. Can you guess the Bollywood celebrity?

Picture Courtesy: MercedesBenz.tr Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Ranveer Singh

Vicky Kaushal

Aamir Khan

7. This Bollywood diva was gifted a Maserati Quattroporte by her husband. The car goes just right with her fashion sense. Can you guess which B’town lady is a Maserati girl?

Picture Courtesy: Maserati.teh Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Sunny Leone

8. This star bought a fully customised version of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II model for his 42nd birthday. The actor selected a colour which goes well extremely with his personality. Can you guess this celebrity?

Picture Courtesy: Petrolheads.India Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Hrithik Roshan

Ranveer Singh

9. This Bollywood celeb is a proud owner of the Porsche Cayenne. Many other Bollywood celebrities own the Cayenne. Although this star owns one of the older generation, this one is equally capable as many other SUVs in the market. Name the star?

Picture Courtesy: Petrolheads.India Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

Kartik Aaryan

Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar

10. This Bollywood star owns a Mercedes ML-Class SUV and it goes just well with her chic style and subtle personality. Can you guess the celebrity?

Picture Courtesy: Petrolheads.India Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam Kapoor

Sunny Leone

Bollywood quiz- answers

Priyanka Chopra – Mercedes Maybach S650

John Abraham – Lamborghini Gallardo

Amitabh Bachchan – Ford Perfect

Ranveer Singh- Lamborghini Urus

Badshah- Rolls Royce Wraith

Aamir Khan- Mercedes-S600

Sunny Leone- Maserati

Hrithik Roshan- Rolls Royce Ghost Series II

Akshay Kumar- Porsche Cayenne

Shraddha Kapoor- Mercedes ML-Class Class SUV

