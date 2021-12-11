Boney Kapoor Drops First Picture He Clicked With Sridevi; Fans Say 'best Couple Ever'

Sridevi is a name that every 90s Indian cinema fan drools over. The talented and beautiful actor took over the film industry with her phenomenal performances in movies like Mr India, Chandni, Nagina, Khuda Gawah, Sadma, Khuda Gawah and many more. However, the actor's untimely demise on February 24, 2018, has left a hole in the heart of her fans. The actress is survived by her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and beloved husband Boney Kapoor, who is a film producer in Bollywood.

Just two months ahead of the legendary actor's death anniversary, her husband Boney Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife. The sepia-tinted picture is supposedly Kapoor's "first" after getting married to Sridevi. The gorgeous picture of the couple was clicked in 1984 at Natraj Studios, as per the caption attached with the photo. It is also worth the mention that this is Boney Kapoor's 18th picture on his newly opened Instagram account, which he says is to "keep a track of his children." Take a look at the adorable photo:

'Best couple ever'

Fans of the English Vinglish actor have not stopped pouring their love and regards for the couple. While some prayed for Kapoor's wellbeing, many said that they miss the veteran actress. The photo has garnered over 2k likes, 60 comments and the numbers keep surging. Many viewers saying "The Queen be Never Forgotten." Some even highlighted that Janhvi Kapoor is a "carbon copy" of Sridevi. "Miss her so much," wrote another. Take a look at the comments below:

'Missing you every second of the 900 days ou left us'

On the 57th birth anniversary of Sridevi in 2020, Boney Kapoor poured his heart out expressing that he misses his beloved better half "every second of the 900 days" they have been apart since her death. He penned an emotional note along with two throwback pictures of him along with a childhood picture of Janhvi. Wishing the departed soul happy birthday, Kapoor also said he would have wanted to "see the joy" on her face for their daughter, Janhvi's performance in Gunjan Saxena, which received many critical acclaims after it was released on the OTT platform amid the pandemic.

Sridevi Kapoor was born on August 13, 1963. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi married in 1996 after the former separated from Mona Shurie, his first wife. Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's children from Mona Shourie. Mona passed away in 2012, just before her son Arjun Kapoor was set to debut in his first film Isaqzaade.

