Boney Kapoor 'not Worried' On 'Valimai' Vs 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Clash At Box Office; Read

Amid the declining COVID cases in the country, several filmmakers are now securing dates to release their projects. The coming few months will witness several magnum opuses and actors clashing at the box office. One of the first clashes of the year will be between Ajith Kumar's Valimai and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Trailers of both the movies garnered positive feedback from audiences and fans of lead actors Ajith Kumar and Alia Bhatt are anticipating their return to the big screen.

Boney Kapoor, the producer of Valimai, recently sat down for an interview and shared his thoughts on Valimai vs Gangubai Kathiawadi's clash at the box office. Valimai will be releasing in theatres on 24 February whereas Gangubai Kathiawadi will be releasing on February 25.

Boney Kapoor talks about Valimai vs Gangubai Kathiawadi clash

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor was asked about the much anticipated Valimai vs Gangubai Kathiawadi clash at the box office. Kapoor said that he wasn't worried as both the movies were of different genres. He further explained they had put out the trailer of Valimai recently and amid fewer activities, the movie is highly awaited by audiences in the North Indian belt. Further speaking about Ajith Kumar's starrer film's Hindi release, Kapoor said that they were planning to release Valimai in Hindi on at least 1000 screens.

More about Valimai

Valimai is an action thriller movie and features Thala Ajith as a cop who takes up a new case in Chennai and comes face-to-face with Kartikeya Gummakonda, who is the main antagonist of the movie. Ajith alongside Huma Qureshi, who is an officer in his team, try to solve the case while also engaging in a deadly cat and mouse chase.

The action thriller film has been written and helmed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor. This film marked the second collaboration between Ajith, and director Vinoth and after the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai. The film made headlines due to the persuasion of fans who demanded updates about the movie after it was delayed due to the pandemic, as a result, the movie was tagged as "the most-anticipated Tamil film" by the media.

Image: Instagram/@boneykapoor/@aliabhat